23-year-old man stabbed in Times Square subway station, police launch manhunt

Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a 23-year-old man in a subway station in Times Square on Saturday.

The stabbing happened just after 9 p.m. at the 42nd Street and 8th Avenue subway station.

Police said the suspect approached the man attempting to take his cell phone after a verbal dispute and was then stabbed in the torso.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition, police said.

The suspect is described as a male with a light complexion, 5 feet 5 inches in height, wearing black pants, and a white jersey with gold lettering that reads "Legend".

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

