Times Square Krispy Kreme location gets a new opening date

New Yorkers and tourists will be able to visit Krispy Kreme’s long-awaited flagship store in Times Square starting on Sept. 15, the company has announced. The huge location was expected to open in May but it was delayed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The store, which will be located at the corner of 48th Street and Broadway, will be open 24 hours a day and will be home to the world’s largest "Hot Light" which signals fresh doughnuts, the world’s largest Krispy Kreme doughnut box, merchandise and more.

They expect to have more guests annually than any other Krispy Kreme location in the world in the 4,500-square-foot location.

Visitors will also be able to take part in “immersive and interactive digital activations” inside and outside the store.

“Our direction is to be the most loved sweet treat brand in the world,” said Michael Tattersfield, CEO and President of the Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation. “In the most iconic city in the world, the Krispy Kreme Times Square Flagship will showcase our brand on the global stage and inspire customer wonder. We love making awesome doughnuts, and New Yorkers deserve hot and fresh doughnuts!”

Due to the coronavirus, the store will implement new safety procedures, according to a news release. They include remote queueing and providing guests the ability to reserve a time to visit the shop online.

Employees will undergo health screenings at the beginning of shifts and additional disinfecting will take place in the shop.

The store will include an exterior walk-up window where guests can purchase doughnuts and coffee.

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C. and was founded in 1937. Approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. carry Krispy Kreme doughnuts, while the company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries.

The Times Square shop is part of the company's expansion in New York City. It is expected to employ 400 people at 8 locations across Manhattan.