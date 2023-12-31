Times Square gears up for 2024 with millions planning to ring in the new year

1 million people are expected to watch the ball drop in Times Square tonight and more than a billion from across the world will join the countdown to 2024.

"I'm looking forward to the show, the atmosphere, the party, and having a good time," a man from Switzerland said.

Some people traveled from Japan and Mexico.

"I feel excited, and a lot of love," a little boy from Mexico said.

While 2024 is hours away, getting a good spot requires people to come to the area extra early.

Some people even got to Times Square at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Those who don’t want to stand outside bought tickets at one of the restaurants, venues or hotels in the area — spending hundreds and even thousands.

" It’s crazy - I never expected New York to be this busy here in Times Square - I knew it was busy but not this busy," a man said.

New Year's Eve fun facts:

New Year's is a tradition dating back to the early 1900s.

The year was 1904, when New Year's Eve celebrations started in Times Square.

The very first ball drop was in 1907 and there have been several variations of the ball.

A view of the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball during the New Year's Eve 2024 Ball Test on December 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

The ball dropping at midnight weighs almost 12,000 pounds and is covered in crystals. The ball has a new bow tie theme for 2024.

And like every year, the new year comes with its resolutions, usually.

"My resolution is to be happy and spend time with friends and family," a girl said.

Whether you are spending New Year's with friends, family, or even alone, near or far from home, you can find unity in Times Square.