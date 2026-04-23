Baby found abandoned in a stroller in Times Square. Police say they know who the father is

The Brief Police say they know who the baby’s father is but have not found him. The infant was found alone in a stroller in Times Square Tuesday night. Investigators are trying to determine why the child was left behind.



Police say they know who the father is in the case of a baby found alone in a stroller in Times Square, but he has not yet been located.

What we know:

Authorities say the search is ongoing for the child’s father, whose identity is known to investigators but has not been publicly released.

Detectives are tracking his last known movements as they try to piece together how and why the baby ended up alone.

The baby girl was found Tuesday night around 11 p.m. in a stroller near West 44th Street and Broadway.

She was discovered alone, wearing a pink onesie.

Police say the child was taken to a hospital to be checked and was not injured.

What led up to it

Law enforcement sources say there was some kind of verbal argument between the baby’s parents on a subway earlier that night.

At some point, the parents separated.

Police say the father later walked away from the child, leaving her behind in Times Square.

Investigators have been reviewing surveillance video, which helped them determine who he is.

What we don't know:

Police have not said why the child was left alone.

It is also unclear where the father may be now.

What's next:

Child Protective Services is now involved in the case.

Officials have not said whether the baby has been released to her mother.

Authorities note that under New York law, abandoning a child under 14 can be a felony, though there are safe surrender options for newborns under specific conditions.