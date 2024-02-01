Tim Burton reveals official title, poster for 'Beetlejuice' sequel

article

Director Tim Burton just released a new poster for what is arguably the most anticipated film of a generation.

Posting on Instagram, Burton finally revealed the creative new title for the upcoming "Beetlejuice" sequel.

The sequel to Burton's 1988 cult classic titled "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," referencing the film's title character – who appears if someone says his name three times in a row – is set to star Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

The two actors made fans overjoyed when they heard the news that they would be reprising their roles.

Catherine O'Hara will also be back as Delia Deetz.

Burton, 65, had previously confirmed on social media that he had finalized filming back in November.

"Just finished shooting Beetlejuice," Burton said. "Thank you to everyone involved."

The film began filming in May 2023 but was stalled for months after the Screen Actors Guild went on strike in July.

"Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega joins the cast as the daughter of Lydia Daetz. Other new cast members include Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci and Justin Theroux.

The sequel’s outdoor scenes were filmed in East Corinth, Vermont, the same town that was transformed into the fictitious Winter River, Conn., for the first "Beetlejuice" movie.

Filming was also plagued by thefts and catastrophic flooding that washed over the state.

The town’s general store lost its gazebo and parking lot to a nearby river, reports say, and dozens of residents helped lay down sandbags to keep the rest of the store safe.

There were only two days left of filming when the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike shut down production.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros., the studio behind "Beetlejuice 2," is holding firm for a Sept. 6, 2024 release date. The weekend after Labor Day has historically been a popular release date for horror movies, the outlet reports.

Heather Miller and Megan Zielger contributed to this story. It was reported from Los Angeles.

