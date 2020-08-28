TikTok stars Bryce Hall, Blake Gray charged in COVID-19 party house crackdown in Los Angeles

article

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced charges Friday against TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray as part of a COVID-19 party house crackdown.

Both Hall and Gray face charges for violating Los Angeles County's safer-at-home order and Los Angeles' party house ordinance.

"Sometimes these party houses involve gatherings of hundreds of people. They're potential superspreaders of COVID-19," said Feuer.

According to Feuer, on August 8, officers responded to a home in the Hollywood Hills being rented by Hall and Gray after receiving complaints of a large party. Responding officers issued a warning and a citation under the party house order.

Both the warning and citation were posted prominently on the home. which included information stating that further violations may result in the power being shut off. Officers stayed until the guests left.

Then on August 14, officers were called to the home again where they found another party, this one for Hall's 21st birthday.

Officers discovered several hundred guests at the party and spoke with Gray, who acknowledged he was aware of the prior citation. He received a separate citation and officers stayed until guests dispersed.

An updated violation notice about party houses and a final warning of noncompliance with the city’s "Safer L.A. Order" was posted.

On August 19, the city cut the power at the Hollywood Hills home.

Feuer said that the two TikTok stars should be using their platforms and large social media followings to promote good behavior during a global health pandemic.

"With hundreds of people attending, loud music all night long and cars blocking access for emergency vehicles, party houses are really out of control nightclubs, and they’ve hijacked the quality of life of neighbors nearby. As if that weren’t enough, the hosts are incredibly irresponsible, with COVID-19 spreading and parties banned because of it. We’ve got to put a stop to it," said Feuer. "If you have a combined 19-million followers on TikTok during this health crisis, you should be modeling good behavior--not brazenly violating the law and posting videos about it, as we allege."

Hall and Gray could not immediately be reached for comment.

Feuer also announced the filing of charges against Jianwei Bai, the owner of a home on Outpost Drive, and David Marvisi, who owns a home on Sunset View Drive.

The two homes allegedly have been the sources of numerous community complaints and both owners have received multiple citations for violating the party house ordinance. The homeowners also received a warning letter from Feuer about potential prosecution. Despite these contacts, the homes allegedly have continued generating complaints and citations.

Penalties include up to one year in jail and up to $2,000 in fines.

Feuer urged residents to call LAPD’s non-emergency number to report parties in their neighborhoods – 877-275-5273.