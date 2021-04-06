Tiger Woods crash: LA County deputies to release investigation findings Wednesday

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department plans to release its findings in the Feb. 23 Tiger Woods crash Wednesday.

The latest development comes about a week after LASD said detectives have determined the cause of the Rolling Hills Estates crash involving the golf megastar but refused to release details at the time.

UPDATE: Tiger Woods was driving nearly double the speed limit when he crashed, sheriff says

Woods suffered serious injuries after the Genesis GV-80 he was driving hit a raised median, lost control of the SUV and then hit a tree. Woods is currently recovering at home after being released from the hospital in mid-March.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva had said early in the investigation that there was no evidence of impairment. The Sheriff said last week that privacy concerns prevented LASD from releasing the investigation info at the time.

"We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel," Villanueva said last week. "There’s some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we’re going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident."

