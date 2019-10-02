Tiger rescued from Harlem apartment in 2003 dies at age 19

article

Ming, the Bengal-Siberian hibrid tiger that was rescued from the Drew Hamilton Houses in 2003, is now buried at the Hartsdale Pet Cemetery in Westchester County.

The 425-lb. animal died in February of kidney and heart failure. His death was confirmed by cemetery officials on Tuesday.

Antoine Yates, Ming's owner at the time of the rescue, was attacked by the massive tiger. When he went to a local hospital, Yates told doctors he was bitten by a dog.

"I love you, Ming" said Yates in 2003.

Police were called and they went to Yates' apartment where they found the three-year-old tiger.

A camera was used to safely see into the apartment while an officer was lowered from the roof to shoot a tranquiler dart through a window.

Yates was arrested. Ming was sent to the sanctuary where it lived peacefully for more than 15 years years.