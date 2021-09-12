Three Rescued from sinking boat off New Jersey coast

Three people were rescued on Sunday morning, September 12, as their boat was "swamped" by water east of Long Branch, the US Coast Guard (USCG) said.

The USCG Air Station Atlantic City said its duty crew was engaged in a routine training mission when it was diverted to the stricken vessel on Sunday. A boat crew from Coast Guard Station Manasquan Inlet/Shark River also responded to the scene.

Footage taken from a USCG helicopter shows a rescue swimmer helping the survivors onto the coast guard vessel.

