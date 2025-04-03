Three people, including two children injured after car reverses onto sidewalk in Queens

Police say a 7-year-old girl, a teenager, and a man were hospitalized after a vehicle reversed onto a sidewalk in Queens.

What we know:

Police say three people were struck by a car that reversed onto the sidewalk in the Astoria section of Queens on 35th Avenue. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m.

The youngest victim, a 7-year-old girl, was hospitalized with head injuries and a broken thigh bone. A 14-year-old girl and a 58-year-old man were also injured in the crash.

All three victims are expected to recover.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or the driver. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.