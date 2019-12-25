Thousands take Christmas Day plunge in England and Ireland

Thousands of people braved the cold water for the annual Christmas Day swim in various locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The yearly swim—where people don festive swimwear and plunge into the ocean—has become a custom in Ireland and the U.K. Many of the cold-water swimmers raised funds for charity.

Video from an aerial drone shows the crowds running into the sea at Sennen Cove in Cornwall, England. Paul Brown captured the footage at around 11 a.m. on Christmas Day. The conditions were relatively balmy for December. The temperature was about 48 degrees Fahrenheit.

Mary-Thea Brosnan captured video of her Christmas swim at Banna Strand, also known as Banna Beach, in County Kerry. She and hundreds of others ran right into the chilly Atlantic Ocean.