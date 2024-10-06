Thousands participate in 30th annual Tour de Bronx

Thousands of cyclists participated in the 30th annual Tour de Bronx on Sunday morning.

The cyclists began their rides at 10 a.m., setting out on 10-, 25-, and 40-mile routes across the borough.

Amiri Hayes, 3, rides on back of bike during Tour de Bronx 2008 in the Bronx (Photo by Enid Alvarez/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

During the ride, cyclists passed through South Bronx, Wakefield, Riverdale, Orchard Beach and waterfront parks.

Cyclists started at 161st Street and Grand Concourse and ended at the New York Botanical Garden.

There will be a celebration with a concert and a raffle.

To learn more about Tour de France, click here.