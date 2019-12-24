Thousands of worshippers mark Christmas Eve across New York City

It was standing room only on Tuesday evening at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, just one of many houses of worship across New York City where people gathered to mark Christmas Eve.

All across the area, churches spent the day busy with families and parishioners streaming in to observe the holiday.

Police could be seen providing a constant and visible security presence all around the city, from heavily armed NYPD units to canine units from the bomb squad. The Chief of the NYPD’s Counterterrorism division told FOX 5 NY that there are no credible threats against the city, but the security seen is a precaution.