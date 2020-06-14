Thousands march in support of Black Trans Lives in Brooklyn

Thousands of people marched in Brooklyn on Sunday in support of Black trans people.

The march, dubbed “An Action for Black Trans Lives,” was organized by Brooklyn Liberation alongside The Okra Project, Marsha P. Johnson Institute, For the Gworls, GLITS, and Black Trans Femmes in the Arts.

"In the spirit of the movement, this event is in no part in collaboration with police, nor will we seek a permit,” said event coordinators on their website.

The march aimed to honor and support Black trans victims of violence – particularly at the hands of the police and in the justice system – such as Tony McDade and Layleen Polanco, who lost their lives.

McDade was shot and killed by police in Tallahasee, Florida, on May 27, 2020. Polanco died in solitary confinement at Rikers Island in 2019, reports said. Members of Polanco’s family were due to speak at the event on Sunday.

Advertisement