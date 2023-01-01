Thousands hit the waves for annual Coney Island Polar Bear plunge

Image 1 of 7 ▼ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 01: People participate in a New Year's Day Polar Bear Plunge into the Atlantic Ocean off Coney Island on January 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Thousands of New Yorkers washed away 2022 with a splash in the surf at Coney Island on Sunday as part of the Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day Plunge.

2023 marks the 120th year the event has been held, and while temperatures reached as high as the low 50s on Sunday, the water was still plenty cold for swimmers.

While the event is free, organizers ask for donations. This year's plunge supported the Alliance for Coney Island, the New York Aquarium, and other local non-profits in Coney Island.

The event was expected to raise around $100,000.