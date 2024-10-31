Thousands hit the streets for NYC's 51st Village Halloween Parade

A summer-like Halloween evening set the perfect stage for New York City’s famed Village Halloween Parade, which drew thousands of people to Greenwich Village to watch people in festive costumes march down Sixth Avenue.

The theme of this year's parade was "Meow!" in celebration of the inner "cat lady" in everyone.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: People in the crowd watch the 2024 New York City Halloween Parade on October 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

For many, this year’s parade was a long-awaited item checked off their bucket list.

"I waited 63 years to do this," said one attendee.

Visitors came from as far away as France to take in this year's spectacle, which included music, sky-high skeletons and even a flashmob performing the dance from Michael Jackson's iconic "Thriller" video.