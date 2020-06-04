Thousands gather in Brooklyn for George Floyd memorial service

Thousands of supporters heard a message of equality at a massive memorial prayer service for George Floyd in Brooklyn on Thursday.

"You are not alone," the large crowd chanted before an emotional Terrence Floyd, wearing a mask and a T-shirt bearing his brother's likeness, thanked them for their support.

“I thank God for you all showing love to my brother,” he said.

Of the demonstrations that have engulfed the city and the nation and the violence that has taken place, he said, “I’m proud of the protests but I'm not proud of the destruction. My brother wasn’t about that. The Floyds are a God-fearing family.”

“Power to the people, all of us," he said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who spoke at the event, got a lukewarm reception from the crowd over his handling of how the NYPD has responded to the recent protests over Floyd’s death.

The diverse crowd left Brooklyn on a march of peace over the Brooklyn Bridge towards Foley Square in Manhattan. There were no reported incidents with police or law enforcement personnel.

New York City is still under citywide curfew through at least Sunday, with the city planning to lift it at the same time it enters the first phase of reopening after more than two months of shutdowns because of the coronavirus.

With the Associated Press.