Thomas Bernagozzi, a 75-year-old retired elementary school teacher in the Bay Shore School District, was arrested and accused of sexually abusing students dating back to the late 1980s, Suffolk County Police announced.

Detectives began an investigation after two former male students reported Bernagozzi sexually abused them between the late 1980s and early 2000s.

At the time of the reported abuse, authorities said the students were enrolled at Gardiner Manor Elementary School and Mary G. Clarkson Elementary School.

Bernagozzi, of Babylon, was charged with course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, as well as sodomy in the first degree.

Bernagozzi, who retired from teaching in 2003, will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip.

Anyone with information on Bernagozzi is asked to call the Special Victims Section at 631-275-2302. To report a crime anonymously, call 1-800-220-TIPS.