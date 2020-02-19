Third suspect arrested in murder of Barnard student

A third suspect turned himself in to police Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of a Barnard College student.

Luciano Lewis, 14, arrived at Manhattan Supreme Court just before Noon for his arraignment. He will be charged as an adult in the murder of Tessa Majors in December.

Lewis did not speak to reporters as he was walked into the courtroom in handcuffs.

The arrest comes on the same day as Rashaun Weaver, 14, was set to be arraigned. Cops believe he dealt the lethal blow to Majors in a violent struggle.

“We are confident that we have the person in custody who stabbed her,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea after Weaver's arrest on Saturday. “And that person will face justice in a court of law.”

Weaver will also be charged as an adult.

A 13-year-old boy that was charged in December is being tried in family court.

The teens robbed and killed Majors inside Morningside Park, according to police.

One of the teen's DNA was found under Majors' fingernails.