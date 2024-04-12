Things to do this weekend NYC: Bad Bunny, world championship sumo, more

As the rain clears and the weather starts to warm up this weekend, take advantage of exciting things happening in and around the city.

From Bad Bunny to Greek Independence Day, you won't want to miss out on all the fun.

Things to do Friday

This weekend in Atlantic City enjoy the cherry blossom festival is in full bloom at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Friday and Saturday in Brooklyn, Bad Bunny brings good vibes to Barclays Center as the Puerto Rican superstar brings the Most Wanted Tour to New York City.

Friday in New Jersey - country super duo Dan + Shay bring the Heartbreak on The Map tour to Prudential Center.

Friday night at Radio City Music Hall - former Daily Show correspondent and comedian, Hasan Minhaj performs his standup act.

Things to do Saturday

On Saturday, "The Biggest Show on Earth" takes center stage at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. World Championship Sumo takes over the city.

In celebration of Autism Awareness Month, Omnium Circus brings their sensory-free circus act to the New Victory Theater. The show features performers and cast members of all abilities.

In Midtown, New Yorkers get a chance to explore the Faroe Islands. Scandinavia House on Park Avenue is kicking off a two-week celebration of Faroese arts and culture, including workshops by artists from the Faroe islands.

Things to do Sunday

And the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival is back at the Atlantic City Convention Center tonight - with two sessions on Saturday. Enjoy over 100 breweries pouring out over 400 beers, with live bands and food.

Back in the city - the Smorgasburg open-air food market is back - Friday outside the Oculus, Saturday in Williamsburg at Marsha P. Johnson State Park, and Sunday in Prospect Park at Breeze Hill.

The Hester Street Fair Outdoor Market is back on Saturday and Sunday at The Seaport from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., between piers 16 & 17. Check out local artisans, jewelry, home goods, backed treats, and live music.

From eating to shopping -- experience the Manhattan Vintage Show at the Metropolitan Pavilion through Sunday. Scour racks of vintage threads with music, food, and fun.

On Sunday, celebrate Greek culture at the 85th Greek Independence Day Parade. The marchers step off at 1:30 p.m. at 64th Street making their way up 5th Avenue to end the parade at 79th Street.

Sunday night - John Oliver and Seth Myers continue their residency at The Beacon Theater!