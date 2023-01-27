Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

Wag your way into the weekend at the American Kennel Club: Meet the Breeds at Javits Center. Saturday and Sunday, experience America’s largest in-person dog breed educational showcase. Pet lovers can meet and play with more than 130 different dog breeds!

Also happening all weekend long at Javitz Center, the Discover Boating New York Boat Show. Check out hundreds of boats for novice navigators and seasoned sailors, everything from paddleboards to jet skis and yachts.

In Chinatown, the Lunar New Year Weekend Fair is taking place at East Broadway Mall. Hosted by Welcome to Chinatown, shop local vendors and artists, along with a scavenger hunt around Chinatown on Saturday and Sunday!

Flying high through The Prudential Center in New Jersey, Monster Jam. Gravedigger and your favorite monster trucks tear up some dirt today through Sunday.

Sunday at The Paramount in Huntington, it's a one-man show starring Chazz Palminteri: "A Bronx Tale."