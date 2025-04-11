Things to do in NYC this week: Rainy day, 'non-touristy,' fun

Looking for something new to do in New York City?

Whether you’re a local in search of something fun or a visitor ready to go beyond the usual tourist stops, these five experiences promise to bring the vibes.

Snack your way through NYC at Smorgasburg

Smorgasburg, NYC’s beloved outdoor food market, returns the first weekend of April 2025 through October—and it’s bigger and tastier than ever. With dozens of rotating vendors, this open-air feast is perfect for trying everything from Korean fried chicken to ube donuts.

Fridays: Oculus Plaza at the World Trade Center

Saturdays: Marsha P. Johnson State Park, Williamsburg (No pets allowed)

Sundays: Breeze Hill in Prospect Park (enter at Lincoln Road)

Come hungry, bring friends, and soak up the city’s best eats with skyline views and serious weekend vibes.

See more information here.

Eat high-low at So & So’s Neighborhood Piano Bar

Step behind a mysterious blue door and find So & So’s, a piano bar-meets-speakeasy serving nostalgic comfort food with upscale flair. Think grilled cheese fondue, oysters & champagne, and the Bodega Cat, a cheeky espresso martini in a NYC coffee cup. Come for the food, stay for the live music and laid-back glam.

Where: Romer Hell’s Kitchen, 305 W 48th St, NYC

When: Open evenings

Price: Varies by dish

Make reservations here.

Escape to The Plaza with orchids and elegance

In honor of the New York Botanical Garden's Orchid Show, The Plaza is offering an Orchid Show Experience Package with a two-night luxury stay, NYBG admission, and a private golf cart tour. Don’t want the full getaway? Enjoy the Orchid-Themed Afternoon Tea at The Palm Court, a floral twist on a timeless New York tradition.

Where: The Plaza Hotel, Fifth Avenue at Central Park South

When: Packages available through April 26, 2025

Price: Afternoon Tea starts at $150 per person; hotel package varies

Make reservations here.

See fire dancers and LED belly dancers... in a spa

"Wonders of Light" is back at QC New York with live fire performances and dazzling LED belly dancers lighting up the night sky. Soak in a 98-degree outdoor pool while artists perform against the Manhattan skyline—it's as magical as it sounds. Plus, enjoy heated walkways, garden igloos, and an Italian-style aperitivo spread starting at 6 PM Sunday through Thursday.

When: Mondays and Fridays through April 28

Time: Shows every 45 minutes from 5:15 PM to 9:00 PM

Price: Included with spa admission

Make reservations here.

Catch a rare revival of Paul Taylor’s dance masterpieces

Dance lovers, don’t miss this! The Paul Taylor Dance Company is reviving three rarely seen works—Tablet, Churchyard, and Noah’s Minstrels—for the first time in decades. With two rotating programs, including the iconic Esplanade celebrating its 50th anniversary, this is a deep dive into the genius of one of America’s most influential choreographers.

Where: The Joyce Theater, 175 Eighth Ave at 19th Street

When: June 17–22

Price: Tickets start at $27

Make reservations here.

Bowl, sip, and snack in style at Lucky Strike Chelsea Piers

Bowlero has officially transformed into Lucky Strike Chelsea Piers, and it’s more than just a name change. Expect a refreshed vibe with elevated cocktails, a new craft menu (hello, Mike’s Hot Honey!), immersive arcade games, and DJ-worthy playlists. It’s bowling, but better.

Where: 60 Chelsea Piers

When: Open daily

Price: Varies by activity

Make reservations here.