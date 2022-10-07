Things to do in NYC this weekend

There are plenty of events, concerts, and sports going on in the New York City area the weekend of Oct. 7-9. Here is a sampling of some things you can do.

All weekend long - the sold-out New York Comic Con continues. you can still snag tickets through the Lyte ticket exchange program on newyorkcomiccon.com. Experience your favorite comics, movies, and collectibles, and meet stars like Oscar Isaac, Sebastian Stan, and a ‘Back To The Future’ reunion with Michael J. Fox, and Christopher Lloyd!

On Friday and Saturday night Chris Rock continues his ‘Ego Death World Tour’ at Radio City Musical Hall. Tickets start at $238.30.

And all weekend long, Jim Gaffigan’s ‘The Fun Tour’ brings the laughs to The Paramount in Huntington. There are 5 performances scheduled Friday-Sunday.

Ah, do you smell that? It is the sweet scent of the New York Coffee Festival. Try local roasters, with latte demonstrations, a coffee cocktail bar, and barista tournament! It’s all happening in Metropolitan Pavilion in the Chelsea section of Manhattan Friday through Sunday. Standard admission for one day is $38 online in advance and $48 the day of the event.

New York Jets

The Jets try to get over .500 on the season as they host the Miami Dolphins Sunday at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Post Malone

And Sunday Post Malone and Roddy Ricch take over UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, Long Island! It is the latest stop on Post Malone's Twelve Carat Tour.

