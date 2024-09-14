Cj Hendry's flower market on Roosevelt Island gets shut down, announces new location

Renowned artist Cj Hendry unveiled her "Flower Market", an immersive installation of 100,000 plush flowers on Roosevelt Island this weekend.

In a post on Instagram the artist said she was forced to close the install and change locations for the last day of the exhibit.

"We're really sorry, we did a thing – it was great -- we got shut down," she said Saturday. Hendry said that despite there only being one day left, she would be having a new installation built overnight at a new location.

In a separate post on Instagram, the artist announced a new location for Sunday with a picture of the empty venue.

Hendry says the new location for Sunday would be at Industry City in Brooklyn.

It is unclear why the Hendry was forced to move locations.

The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Apparently no tickets needed, Cj says "There are no tickets. Just arrive and wait in line if there is one."

What is Cj Hendry's Flower market?

The installation is in collaboration with global luxury beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté and the Four Freedoms Park Conservancy.

Each visitor will have the opportunity to "pick" a free plush flower as a keepsake, taking home a piece of the experience.

For those unable to attend in person, a virtual flower market will allow fans to create their own personalized plush white Lily.

For three days only (Sept. 13-15), guests get to explore a 120-foot by 40-foot greenhouse filled with flowers at FDR Four Freedoms State Park, now moved to Industry City.

What is the flower market NYC?

Known for her large-scale art, Hendry’s Flower Market is designed to immerse visitors in a surreal, floral landscape.

Hendry's installation draws inspiration from the botanicals featured in Clé de Peau Beauté's skincare products, particularly the Radiant Lily, a key ingredient in their iconic serum.

"The meticulous craftsmanship in Clé de Peau Beauté’s products really resonates with me and mirrors my own process," says Hendry.

The plush lilies, along with other flowers inspired by the Roosevelt family, including yellow Eleanor Roosevelt Roses, Tulips symbolizing Dutch heritage, red Roses representing the Roosevelt name, and Peonies from the Roosevelt farm, will be on display in the vibrant installation

She says she was inspired by the words of FDR Four Freedoms State Park’s architect, Louis Kahn, who said, "The garden is somehow a personal kind of control of nature."

Hendry reflects this concept in her installation, aiming to manipulate the environment and offer a space for visitors to step out of their everyday lives.

"I hope Flower Market inspires joy and beauty well after the greenhouse is empty, every time we see flowers—plush or otherwise," Hendry adds.