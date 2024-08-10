Things to do in NYC: Secret rave inside Bronx bodega

New York City is known for its nightlife and its bodegas. Combine the two and you have a party.

This local spot in the Bronx is bound to have you saying: only in New York.

"Not only did it work — it's something that is very New York." — Richard Pascasio, event organizer

Tucked away in the Port Morris section, this bodega slings chopped cheeses by day and spins beats by night.

Bronx natives Richard Pascasio and Chris Veras, known as "Dos Flakos," and DJ Guari — the trio that makes up Mundo New York— have been holding monthly bodega raves in the Bronx for the past few months.

"It’s a global dance music party," says DJ Guari. "We're playing all different types of music, all different languages, different places of the world."

Since the start of the summer, the group has seen huge success.







"Everybody's welcome and there are no rules," says Veras. "We're just having fun and everybody's respecting each other. And why not a bodega? Right?"

"Not only did it work — it's something that is very New York," adds Pacasio.

"A bodega is very New York and we've been going there since we were small. It's just a representation of who we are."

Vague by design, the trio asked FOX 5 not to reveal the exact venue location in order to preserve the mystique.

"It's just a clash of art all together," adds Vera. "And it's beautiful to see."

The rave is monthly and entry is free for members.

For more info, check out Mundo New York's Instagram page.