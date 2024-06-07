Thieves use Facebook Marketplace meetup to steal $80K in watches

The NYPD is looking for a group of suspects they say used Facebook Marketplace to steal from users in the Bronx.

In Baychester, the group reportedly stole a watch from a victim and took off without paying.

In a separate incident in Longwood, the group pepper sprayed two people and took off with two watches worth over $80,000.

Police say the suspects were seen driving a white 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, and on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Facebook Marketplace warns that if you see any signs of suspicious activity, immediately cancel the transaction, report the listing or person and call the local authorities if necessary.

For more tips on meeting in person, see Facebook Marketplace tips here.