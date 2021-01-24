Thieves steal unmarked NYPD vehicle in the Bronx, strip it for parts

The NYPD is on the lookout for four people who allegedly stole an unmarked NYPD vehicle in the Bronx and stripped it for parts.

Authorities say it isn't clear how the bandits managed to steal the parked Fort Taurus from East 167th Street and Fox Street around 8:30 p.m., before driving it to a parking lot near Crotona Park where they stripped it down.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspects, three of whom are described as:

A man wearing a red beanie and a gray shirt with 2 white stripes on each arm.

A woman wearing a black hoodie and blue pants while holding a bag and drill.

A man with a black hoodie and blue pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

