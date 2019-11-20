Thieves steal expensive jackets, attack store workers in Brooklyn

The New York City Police Department released additional security camera video footage of several people wanted in connection with stealing pricey jackets in Brooklyn last month.

Police are looking for at least 10 people seen in the video (see above) and still images (see below) for robbing a clothing store near Coney Island Avenue and Ocean View Avenue in Brighton Beach on Oct. 20, 2019.

The group walked into the shop at about 5 p.m., pulled a dozen jackets from hangers, and then took off without paying, police said.

As they were fleeing the store, the thieves hit two employees and shoved one employee to the ground, police said. Thankfully, no one was hurt, the NYPD said.

The group was seen fleeing eastward on Brighton 10th Street, police said.

The 12 stolen jackets have a price tag of about $1,000 each, cops said.

If you have any information that could help police, you can contact Crime Stoppers: 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), nypdcrimestoppers.com, @NYPDTips (Twitter).

Police released images of several people who robbed a clothing store in the Brighton Beach section of Brooklyn, Oct. 20, 2019. (NYPD)

