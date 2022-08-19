Thieves rob coffee shop customers at gunpoint in Queens

The NYPD is searching for a pair of thieves who robbed a group of people outside a Queens coffee shop in broad daylight, according to the NYPD.

Video from a nearby surveillance camera shows the suspects, dressed in all black, pull up to the café on a motorcycle before one gets off and points a gun at the customers who had been sitting outside the Under Pressure Espresso Bar on 31st Street in Astoria.

Police say the suspects demanded the victims' property and took chains and bracelets before making their escape.

People who frequent the coffee shop say they're shocked by the incident.

"I was shocked, scared to come here, but I love this place, the coffee and the service here, but I was surprised. What happened? Who are those guys?" said Asel Akatayeva, a regular customer.

Police say no one was injured, and detectives are still looking for those responsible.