Thief smashes taxi window with cinder block

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Hell's Kitchen
FOX 5 NY

Taxi window smashed

The NYPD released this video showing someone smashing the window of a taxi with a cinderblock.

NEW YORK - Police are looking for the woman who was caught on video smashing the window of a taxi cab in Manhattan last week.

The NYPD released a video of the incident, which happened on West 37th Street between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenues in Hell's Kitchen on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at about 10:15 a.m. 

The video shows a woman carrying a cinder block up to a parked yellow taxi, shattering the driver's-side window, climbing partly through the window, grabbing something, and then running away. 

Police said she stole an iPhone 8 and $40 in cash from the taxi. 

The driver of the taxi, who had gone to the bathroom, returned a short time later to discover the damage and the theft, police said. 

The video appears to have been captured on a cellphone by a witness.

Police say this woman smashed the window of a parked taxi cab so she could steal an iPhone and cash from inside. (Via NYPD)