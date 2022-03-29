Thief smashes taxi window with cinder block

Police are looking for the woman who was caught on video smashing the window of a taxi cab in Manhattan last week.

The NYPD released a video of the incident, which happened on West 37th Street between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenues in Hell's Kitchen on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at about 10:15 a.m.

The video shows a woman carrying a cinder block up to a parked yellow taxi, shattering the driver's-side window, climbing partly through the window, grabbing something, and then running away.

Police said she stole an iPhone 8 and $40 in cash from the taxi.

The driver of the taxi, who had gone to the bathroom, returned a short time later to discover the damage and the theft, police said.

The video appears to have been captured on a cellphone by a witness.

