There’s a shortage of Dr. Pepper amid the COVID-19 pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the U.S., toilet paper rolls were sold out at stores across the nation. Now, it’s Dr Pepper.

The iconic soda brand confirmed on Aug. 10 that there is indeed a shortage impacting all Dr Pepper products at grocery stores. While it didn’t cite a specific cause, the company comforted fans with some hopeful words.

“We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We’re doing everything we can to get it back into your hands,” read a statement from Dr Pepper on Twitter. “That means working with our distribution partners to keep shelves stocked nationwide, while ensuring the safety of our employees.”

The shortage affects all flavors of the soda, including the newest addition, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda.

The company also encouraged customers to contact their local retailers for the most up-to-date availability of Dr Pepper products.

Toilet paper brand Charmin made fans laugh with its response to the news.

Advertisement

“Welcome to the club. We feel your pain,” read the tweet.