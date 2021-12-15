There's a plan to stop the humming sound on the Golden Gate Bridge

Authorities overseeing the Golden Gate Bridge have announced a plan to try to stop the bridge from making a humming sound in the wind.

The wind-produced tones are the side effect of a handrail retrofit designed to make the span more aerodynamic on gusty days.

The Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation district is expected to approve a plan this week to fix it.

The plan calls for attaching U-shaped clips to all 12,000 slats on the railings.

It would cost $450,000 and could be finished by the end of next year if approved.

The aerodynamic phenomenon has left drivers perplexed with some describing it as eerie, mournful or annoying.

