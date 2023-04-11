Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes must surrender, cannot stay home during appeal: judge

article

A judge ruled on Monday that Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes must surrender April 27 to serve her sentence for felony fraud, denying her request to stay home as she appeals her conviction.

U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila said he found Holmes was not a flight risk or danger to the community.

But in his ruling, he also found that Holmes had not raised any substantial questions of law or fact that would be likely to result in a reversal of her jury’s fraud verdict or a new trial.

A jury convicted Holmes, 39, in January 2022 of four counts of defrauding investors in her now-defunct Palo Alto startup through false statements about her company.

Davila sentenced her in November, but allowed her to stay free until April 27, likely because she was pregnant with her second child. In December, Holmes appealed her conviction and sentence, noting in a court filing that she was convicted only of defrauding investors, and claiming that the court record "is teeming with issues for appeal."

Holmes also asked Davila to delay her prison sentence until the appeal finishes, which could take up to a year.

Prosecutors opposed that request, arguing Holmes poses a flight risk and claiming she had tried to flee the country on a one-way ticket to Mexico after her conviction.

Holmes' attorneys denied that, saying her two children — one born in the past few months, and a son born in July 2021— as among the reasons she would not take off.

Davila has recommended she serve her more than 11-year sentence at a minimum-security facility in Bryan, Texas, but federal prison authorities have the final say on where she will be confined.