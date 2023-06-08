Theater District's hidden gem: Gayle's Broadway Rose, where food and Broadway magic unite
NEW YORK CITY - Dinner and a show... before the show! Gayle's Broadway Rose is nestled in the heart of the theater district, with aspiring Broadway stars as servers!
Owner's Gayle & Jeff Wittels are parents to theater kids — and opened the experiential restaurant just before the pandemic. And now are packed every night!
Most weekdays and some weekends from 5-7 pm the dining room of Friedman’s At The Edison is transformed into Gayle's Broadway Rose for hundreds of Broadway fans to sing along to their favorite Broadway numbers!
Gayle's Broadway Rose is located on 47th and Broadway.