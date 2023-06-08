Theater District's hidden gem: Gayle's Broadway Rose, where food and Broadway magic unite

Dinner and a show... before the show! Gayle's Broadway Rose is nestled in the heart of the theater district, with aspiring Broadway stars as servers!

Owner's Gayle & Jeff Wittels are parents to theater kids — and opened the experiential restaurant just before the pandemic. And now are packed every night!

Most weekdays and some weekends from 5-7 pm the dining room of Friedman’s At The Edison is transformed into Gayle's Broadway Rose for hundreds of Broadway fans to sing along to their favorite Broadway numbers!