Theater District stabbing injures 2, pair of suspects wanted, NYPD says

The Brief Two men were injured in a stabbing overnight in the Theater District, according to the NYPD. The victims were attacked during a dispute on Eighth Avenue and 46th Street in Midtown, investigators said. Police were searching for two male suspects in connection with the incident.



Two men are recovering Thursday after they were stabbed overnight in the Theater District, the NYPD said.

What we know:

According to police, the 28-year-old and 31-year-old men were attacked during a dispute just before 2 a.m. on Eighth Avenue and 46th Street in Midtown.

Police said they were hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators were looking for two male suspects in connection with the incident. One was wearing a white tank top, while the other was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, police said.

What we don't know:

A motive for the stabbing was not immediately known.