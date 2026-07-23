Theater District stabbing injures 2, pair of suspects wanted, NYPD says
NEW YORK CITY - Two men are recovering Thursday after they were stabbed overnight in the Theater District, the NYPD said.
What we know:
According to police, the 28-year-old and 31-year-old men were attacked during a dispute just before 2 a.m. on Eighth Avenue and 46th Street in Midtown.
Police said they were hospitalized in stable condition.
Investigators were looking for two male suspects in connection with the incident. One was wearing a white tank top, while the other was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, police said.
What we don't know:
A motive for the stabbing was not immediately known.
The Source: This story includes information from the NYPD.