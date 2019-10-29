'The Wizard of Oz' re-released in 4k Ultra HD

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the release of 'The Wizard of Oz' on the big screen. Tuesday, you can see a clearer version of the story of Dorothy and her ruby red slippers, as the film is being re-released in 4k Ultra HD.

We spoke with 'Wizard of Oz' historian and expert, John Fricke, to learn how the film is being adapted to the new format, and some inside secrets to the movie.

Here’s what we learned:

- When Dorothy meets the Scarecrow, her braids are different lengths as they re-shot the scene between different months.

- The Wicked Witch “melted” by lowering her down into a platform, and by blowing dry ice from below, creating the illusion she was melting.

- There was no video footage of a tornado in 1938, when the film was being produced – only water funnel clouds. The producers took chicken wire wrapped in muslin and attached it from the top of the sound stage, and a car underneath the stage drove in circles to create a sweeping effect.

- The infamous urban legend that a munchkin hanged himself in the forest scene… that was debunked by Fricke. He told us the production team brought in various tropical birds to create a vibrant environment. The object seen in the background (many people say is a munchkin) is actually a crane.

Fricke is the author of 'The Wonderful World of Oz' and commentator for the new 4k version of the film. You can find his book at ‘Books of Wonder’ on 84th Street or online.

The Wizard of Oz in 4k Ultra HD version is available Tuesday.