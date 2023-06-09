The tale of the Brooklyn Artichoke Parm

It’s the mystery hot hero phenomenon in Brooklyn. And it’s got everybody talking--the artichoke parmigiana.

"I like it as a non-meat alternative to refresh the parm sandwich." —

The lunch line at Mama Louisa’s Hero Shoppe was out the door on Friday afternoon and the phone was ringing every few minutes.

Yes, some came for the classics like chicken and meatball parm sandwiches. Others, though, came here specifically to try the artichoke parm hero.

The sandwich goes for only $9 for a large hero.

What's in the Artichoke Parm?

The owner says the sandwich is a twist on a vegetarian option that wasn't orginaly on the menu.

Scrambled egg

Artichoke hearts

Mozzarella cheese

The artichoke parm craze began after a write-up in Bon Appetit magazine. The reporter who tried the sandwich quickly became obsessed. Not everyone is.

"Artichoke scrambled eggs? OK I think I’m going to go more traditional on this one." —

Mama Louisa owner Edgar Luinavictoria took over the shop almost a decade ago from its original Italian owners. He won’t tell us the secret recipe, but says there’s a reason why he keeps it on the menu.

"All the time, trust me every day people are ordering every day. This is the famous artichoke in Brooklyn" said Luinavictoria.