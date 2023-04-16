‘The Phantom of the Opera’ holds final curtain call on Broadway

The longest running Broadway production has come to an end.

After 35 years, the Phantom of the Opera at the Majestic Theatre gave its final performance to a packed invite-only audience.

With nearly 14,000 shows and a global audience of 20 million people, the "Phantom of the Opera" was one of the most successful shows of all time. And now that’s no more— people are realizing how sad it is to see it go.

It was a bittersweet sendoff at the Majestic Theater Sunday night, as the curtain came down on the final performance of "Phantom of the Opera." The masterpieces' composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, producers, cast and crew, receiving a tear field standing ovation.

"I can’t believe this is the last time that we’re going to see this piece," said Sierra Boggess, who played Christine Daaé in play. "You know, this is a piece of history, and I feel honored to have been a part of it."

09 April 2023, USA, New York: Passers-by walk past the Majestic Theatre on Broadway. After more than 35 years, "The Phantom of the Opera" will be performed for the last time in this theater on April 16, 2023. It is the longest running play in the his Expand

Since its inception in 1988, the seven Tony award-winning gothic love story set in 19th century Paris transfixes audiences.

The grand, ornate set, the sweeping score and spectacular performances, left patrons electrified.

"It was the first musical I was introduced to when I was seven years old," said Lexie Luhrs, a music theater major.

Luhrs attended Saturday’s final public performance, but returned Sunday, standing behind barricades with other super fans for hours, hoping for a chance to see the shows' celebrity talent.

"It’s the story of love, loss, and the fact that beauty is found within, and that no matter you’re not alone," Luhrs added.

While the Broadway show has grossed $1.4 billion in New York, it needed government assistance to reopen after pandemic shut downs, and never really recouped the sales of its prime. It was decided the show would close in February, the announcement causing demand to skyrocket. Seats sold out, sales broke records and ticket prices soared. The shows closing pushed back until April.

"I feel for all the people that help with the show, that have dedicated their life to it, and now — it’s the end of an era," said Jamie Samson, who has seen Phantom of the opera 15 times.

"I think it’s going to come back," said original cast member Sarah Brightman. "I don’t know anything but that’s how I feel."

Producer Cameron McIntosh said in the closing that he’s always asked if Phantom will come back. He said he has seen many great Broadway shows make a return. This one was one of the greatest— and it’s only a matter of time.

