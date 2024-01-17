The Paley Museum’s ‘Beyond the Big Game’ exhibit celebrates Super Bowl’s greatest moments

There’s something special to see at the Paley Center Museum where sports fans are taken back in time to the Superbowl's greatest moments.

The exhibit shows the first Super Bowl game ball in 1967 to the game ball that made the New York Giants fan base gigantic when they went on to beat the patriots 17-14 in Super Bowl 42 in 2008.

"There are artifacts, uniforms, jerseys actually game balls, and more all loaned from the pro football hall of fame," said Maureen Reidy, the president and CEO of the Paley Museum.

She's excited about what they’ve put together with its first-ever blockbuster exhibit ‘Beyond the Big Game’ in partnership with the NFL.

The exhibit celebrates the moments, players, and culture on football's biggest stage.

Reidy spoke with FOX 5 standing in front of 57 Super Bowl rings, so fans can get an up-close and personal look at what the champs are wearing.

However, the exhibit is not just about the players; artifacts from halftime performances which tend to be remembered around the world are also on full display, including Katy Perry’s costume from Super Bowl 49.

This exhibit quite literally goes beyond the big game and for those Super Bowl commercial connoisseurs, "As the game has grown over the decades it is now a not only a national but an international phenomenon, a shared cultural event but the Super Bowl commercials have become almost as important as the game itself," Reidy shared.

There’s something special to add to your calendar on February 10th when, for the first time ever, the museum is presenting a showcase of some of the most memorable Super Bowl commercials of all time.

The exhibit will be on display through March 3rd.

By then, the Lombardi trophy now on display will be in the hands of Super Bowl champions in Las Vegas.

To purchase tickets click here.