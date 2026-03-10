'The Messi Experience' coming to American Dream Mall for FIFA World Cup

The Brief The Messi Experience opens the first week of June at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and will run for one year. The 1-hour, 15-minute guided tour uses virtual reality and interactive exhibits to highlight Lionel Messi’s life and career. Tickets range from $45 to $60, with advance purchase required and discounted early bird tickets available at MessiExperience.com.



The countdown to the FIFA World Cup is on, and a new immersive attraction is set to open in New Jersey just in time for the global tournament.

What we know:

The Messi Experience will debut the first week of June at American Dream in East Rutherford, offering fans an interactive look at the life and legacy of Argentine World Cup champion Lionel Messi.

The 1-hour, 15-minute guided tour uses virtual reality and hands-on exhibits to take visitors through key moments of Messi’s career — from his childhood in Rosario, Argentina, to lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MARCH 07: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the MLS match between D.C. United and Inter Miami CF at M&T Bank Stadium on March 07, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Organizers say the experience includes a replica of Messi’s childhood bedroom, recreated with input and imagery from his family.

The Messi exhibit features detailed touches, including toys and personal items from his early years.

When Messi’s family previewed the installation, his mother became emotional seeing the room replicated decades later, according to organizers.

Visitors will also be able to test their own soccer skills in interactive challenges and take part in a virtual encounter with Messi.

The attraction will run for exactly one year at American Dream, with multiple tours offered daily. Advance tickets are required.

By the numbers:

Prices range from $45 to $60. Discounted early bird tickets are available at MessiExperience.com.