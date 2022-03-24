‘The Masked Singer's’ Jordan Mailata may become singer after NFL: ‘Of course, 100%’

Another wild episode of "The Masked Singer" kicked off Wednesday evening — and this time an NFL superstar was sent home.

Thingamabob — the creature rocking a sequined suit, pointy teeth and large ears — turned out to be football offensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles Jordan Mailata.

L-R: Host Nick Cannon and Jordan Mailata in THE MASKED SINGER episode airing Wed. March 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

"My phones have been blowing up all morning," Mailata told FOX Television Stations Group of his teammates’ reaction to performing on the show. "Some of them were surprised, some of them were proud, just because they hear me singing in the locker room every day. A lot of them tell me to leave the NFL and just pursue music - save your body, save your head. It’s incredible to see the amount of support that I’ve been getting from my teammates."

During a teaser video for Season 7, panelist Jenny McCarthy hinted that Thingamabob was cousins with Thingamajig — a season 2 contestant who turned out to be Miami Heat NBA player Victor Oladipo. This caused fans to question whether Thingamabob could also be a celebrity athlete.

RELATED: ‘The Masked Singer’ season 7 costume revealed

Mailata confirmed this was intentional.

WATCH: "The Masked Dancer" on Tubi, FOX’s free streaming service

"It was cool, playing it off like we’re cousins," he revealed, adding "American sports. Same cousins: basketball and football. So, that was awesome — a good play on words there."

While the 24-year-old was ultimately sent home, he did not fumble or drop the ball during his performances. Instead, his sensational vocal chops left many viewers shocked he was sent home so early.

Thingamabob costume reveal for Season 7 of "The Masked Singer" on FOX. (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX)

In fact, when he was revealed to the audience, host Nick Cannon said, "We would never know an NFL star would have such range, such ability."

"I was basically being raised around it," Mailata said of singing. "I grew up around church, and me being Samoan heritage, it just intertwined with that culture and religion to sing. We were around it 24-7."

RELATED: ‘The Masked Singer’ sends home 2 celebrities in double elimination

When asked whether he would consider pursuing music after his career in the NFL, he responded: "Of course, 100 percent. We’ll see what happens."

While the football star’s journey on "The Masked Singer" is finished, he said the show taught him to "just do it."

"Just do it. If you get an amazing opportunity, just do it. Appreciate it and just do it. Show the world what you can do and have fun doing it," he concluded.

‘The Masked Singer’ recap: Jorge Garcia also revealed

On Wednesday’s new episode in the "round one finals," all three finalists in "Group A" returned for one last time, performing for a chance to make it to the finale.

This meant two celebrities would be unmasked, while only one contestant would advance to the finale in hopes to win the Golden Mask Trophy.

Actor and comedian Jorge Garcia was also unmasked and sent home.

Cyclops and Thingamabob revealed in THE MASKED SINGER episode airing Wed. March 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

"I would have loved to stay longer, but I got to sing three songs, and I’m really happy with what I did here," Garcia, known for shows including "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0," said of his experience during an exit interview.

"It’s a real honor getting to be a part of the show and get such a cool costume, so I feel at peace with it," Garcia added.

WATCH: "The Masked Singer" on Tubi, FOX’s free streaming service

Despite all the "Lost" clues provided throughout the weeks, none of the panelists were able to correctly guess that Garcia was the one in the Cyclops costume and behind the mask.

"Now that I’ve been on the show, I have a lot more respect for what the people on the show have to do when they’re in these big costumes," he continued, adding: "It’s a whole different ballgame."

RELATED: ‘The Masked Singer’: Season 7 contestant revealed, rammed out of the competition

Next week, a brand-new group of "The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly" will take the stage.

Don’t miss "The Masked Singer" every Wednesday night on FOX.

Advertisement

This station is owned by FOX Corporation.