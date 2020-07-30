‘The Masked Singer’: These fun clues will have you guessing which stars will appear on FOX in new season

Get your magnifying glass out: the trailer for the next season of “The Masked Singer” has just dropped and it features creative clues that hint at what costumes and characters will appear on the show.

The 35-second video doesn’t reveal any of the upcoming costumes that will be worn in the star-studded singing contest, but it does give some clues as to what fans may expect in a series of images sprawled across the screen.

Some of the pictures include a firecracker, the tragedy and comedy masks, an alien spaceship, two hotel keys and a yin-yang.

“Who will be the major stars? What insanely creative costumes will there be?” the trailer asks viewers. “The clues are in your hands.”

The video also gives fans a glimpse of Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy as part of the judges’ panel, and features footage of Ken Jeong with his infamous line, “I know exactly who this is.”

Watch the season premiere of “The Masked Singer” this September on FOX.This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.

