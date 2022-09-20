‘The Masked Singer’: Season 8 premieres Wednesday, here’s what you need to know

The wait is over. "The Masked Singer" is finally back for season 8.

Not only will each new episode feature a double elimination — that’s right, every episode — but this season will have the most contestants of any season in the history of the show.

Twenty-two talented singers will don an elaborate and custom-made costume and sing their hearts out for the judges and audience.

Here’s how the competition will pan out

During each episode, the studio audience will get a chance to vote for their favorite performer, and the singer with the least amount of votes will be unmasked mid-show. Whoever is eliminated will get a front-row seat in the Masked Singer VIP section to watch the rest of the competition and the second unmasking.

After that, there will be a battle between the top two performers in a "Battle Royale" and the winner will be crowned king or queen and will move on to the next episode.

Contestants will compete until there are only three performers left for the semi-finals.

New themes and celebrity guests

There will be all-new themed episodes, including "Vegas Night," "Comedy Roast," "Hall Of Fame," "Muppets Night," "Andrew Lloyd Webber Night," "TV Themes," "’90s Night," "Thanksgiving" and "Fright Night."

The themes will be integrated into each performer’s songs, costumes and even the celebrity guest will help give fans clues as to who is behind each mask.

Speaking of celebrity guests, here is the lineup of appearances fans can expect on this season’s "The Masked Singer":

"The Season Eight contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy Nominations, 16 Emmy Wins, 8 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 42 Books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," according to a FOX Alternative Entertainment news release.

Here’s a look at some of the amazing disguises for season 8

Fans can also continue enjoying the MaskVerse, the official Masked Singer NFT Marketplace, with limited-edition Mask Passes which unlock exclusive access to additional clues, behind-the-scenes content, celebrity interviews and more.

"The Masked Singer" season 8 premieres September 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern on FOX.

Rated TV-PG. Eight seasons. Featuring: Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Nick Cannon.

How to watch "The Masked Singer"

