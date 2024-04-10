‘The Masked Singer’ sends home 2 NFL players in double elimination

Wednesday night marked the first double elimination of "The Masked Singer" season, and sadly, it was the final performance for both Lovebird and Koala.

This week, the show celebrated the 40th anniversary of the movie "Transformers," with special guests Optimus Prime and Bumblebee appearing throughout the episode, delivering clues and even transforming into backup dancers.

While Lovebird and Koala sang their hearts out to songs that were featured in the movie, it wasn’t enough to keep them around for the next round.

In the end, two athletes and sports icons were revealed underneath the masks Wednesday night, leaving the audience surprised.

Colton Underwood revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’

First, Lovebird was unmasked and revealed as Colton Underwood, a former NFL player and lead of ABC’s "The Bachelor."

"I worked my entire life playing football," he told the audience. "I never got to experience the arts and music and theatre, so thank you for letting me go back in the past and explore that creative kid."



He continued, "I’ve had so much fun on this show."

Following Underwood’s reveal, Koala was the next contestant to be revealed and sent home.

Koala is DeMarcus Ware

Koala turned out to be NFL Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion DeMarcus Ware.

"You sang so beautifully," panelist Robin Thicke told Ware following his reveal.

During an exit interview, Ware said it was "one of the coolest things" he has done.

"I put on the Koala mask and no one knew who I was, and so the true personality of me actually came out," he shared.

Next week on ‘The Masked Singer’

Next week, the contestants will be sure to "rock you" on "Queen Night."

The group A contestants will pay homage to the iconic rock band, Queen, and another two celebrities will be unmasked. Only one will move on to the quarter-finals.

Watch the "Group A Finals: Queen Night" episode of "The Masked Singer" Wed. April 17 at 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

