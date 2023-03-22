‘The Masked Singer’: Fairy, Axolotl booted from competition on ‘Country Night’

Yeehaw! The ninth season of " The Masked Singer " continues to deliver surprising reveals, and this week, fans had to say goodbye to two more contestants.

During "Country Night ," the first contestant Axolotl forced to "take it off" and be revealed was WWE superstar Alexa Bliss – and fans went crazy.

Alexa Bliss, WWE star, revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’

The American professional wrestler and five-time WWE Women’s Champion revealed the crippling stage fright she has while singing.

"I am just so proud of myself, because I conquered my fear, and y’all were so great," Bliss told the audience. "Do something every day that scares you, because I did this today, and it was so fun."

THE MASKED SINGER: Fairy (LEFT) and Axolotl (RIGHT) in the "Country Night" episode on March 22. (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX ©2023 FOX Media LLC.)

Panelist Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg was right from the start, correctly guessing that Bliss, 31, was underneath the mask and costume.

"I’m so proud of you," McCarthy Wahlberg told Bliss. "You can definitely tell you’re comfortable on stage."

Ken added, "Real talk, I’m a big WWE fan, and I’m a huge fan of yours. I just want to say, you’re a true star, and we’re just so honored to have you."

Fairy revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’

Fairy was the second contestant to be revealed on Wednesday night’s new episode.

The mythical creature was revealed as actress, singer and author Holly Robinson Peete.

Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong in the "Country Night" episode of the show. (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX ©2023 FOX Media LLC)

"I’ve always sort of been a closet singer," Robinson Peete shared after her reveal. "I so enjoyed this. This was a lot of fun."

Robinson Peete is known for acting in many television series including, "21 Jump Street," "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper" and "For Your Love."

Fairy performs in front of live audience on "The Masked Singer." (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX ©2023 FOX Media LLC)

"Your voice is so beautiful," panelist Nicole Scherzinger told the 58-year-old. "You just pulled us right in. Thank you so much for gracing us with your presence and your voice."

The actress also revealed that her father Matthew Robinson served as a producer and portrayed the original beloved character of Gordon on the iconic PBS children’s program "Sesame Street."

Last week the two family-friendly shows teamed up for "Sesame Street Night," featuring muppet characters including Cookie Monster, Count Von Count, Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and Elmo.

"Singing to Oscar, talk about a full circle moment. So, that was amazing," she concluded.

Next week on ‘The Masked Singer’

Next week, grab your spandex and leotards, because it will be "Totally 80s Night" on "The Masked Singer."

So, set your VCR – or DVR – and get ready to jam out.

"The Masked Singer" Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on FOX.

