The Israeli military says it has rescued 2 hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip

Associated Press
Palestinians inspect damaged apartment buildings belonging Tubasi and Al-Sofi families after Israeli attacks as the building targeted in the attack and the surrounding buildings are damaged in Rafah, Gaza on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Abed Rahim Kh

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) - The Israeli military said it rescued two hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip early Monday.

It identified the men as Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70. It said both men were kidnapped by Hamas militants from Kibbutz Nir Yizhak in the Oct. 7 cross-border attack that started the 4-month Israel-Hamas war.

The rescue took place in the southern border town of Rafah.

The army says both men are in good medical condition.

They are among the 136 hostages that Israel says remain in Hamas captivity.