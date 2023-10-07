The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze features an immersive Halloween experience on Long Island

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Credit: Fox 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is a 30-day immersive, family friendly Halloween experience, set on Long Island’s historic 19th century village at Old Bethpage Village Restoration.

It features over 7,000 artisan-carved, illuminated jack-o'-lanterns and more than 30 larger-than-life themed exhibits set throughout an immersive half-mile loop with synchronized lighting and an exciting, original soundtrack.

The RISE of the jack-o'-lanterns features 10,000 illuminated objects including over 7,000 hand-carved jack o' lanterns, over 3,000 brand new specialty lights, and handmade Halloween-themed lanterns all designed and arranged by the event’s in-house team of local artists.

The RISE is a self-guided tour and typically takes a little over an hour to walk through the trail that has a paved footpath.

The tour is also bringing back it's more than 100-pound Pennsylvania and New York-grown prize-winning pumpkins. All the pumpkins are hand-painted, hand-carved, and hand-gutted on-site by the art pumpkin team.

Pumpkins are carved every three to four days if it's hot outside or five to ten days when it's colder out. The average is about seven days.

Tickets start at $34 for adults and $24 for children (3-17).

For more information visit hudsonvalley.org.