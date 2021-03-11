'The Friends Experience' returning to NYC

article

Superfans of the sitcom "Friends" will once again get to experience all the iconic props and recreated scenes from the legendary TV show on March 17 when "The Friends Experience" returns to New York City.

Visitors to the location at 130 East 23rd Street in Manhattan will be able to experience two floors of interactive experiences that will allow them to step inside of the world of Friends.

Fans will be able to pose on the famous orange couch at Central Perk and explore newly added props and costumes from the show like Chandler's bunny suit and Rachel's cow jacket, or even sit in Monica & Rachel's living room.

And with the coronavirus pandemic in mind, the experience boasts that it is "Monica clean," meaning temperature checks, limited capacity, required masks, hand sanitizing and more.

Fans will also be able to buy shirts, masks, mugs and other memorabilia at a store.

The Friends Experience last visited New York City in 2019 at a location in SoHo, where for one month fans could sit on the Central Perk couch, play foosball in Joey and Chandler's apartment, and marvel at Rachel's haircuts through the show's 10 seasons.

The show has seen an explosion of interest on streaming services in recent years and has endured thanks to a new, young generation of fans.

The show's popularity has reached such a point that residents living near the six-story building that is home to Monica and Rachel's fictional apartment protested a proposal to place a replica of Central Perk's orange couch at the corner of Bedford and Grove Streets in the West Village over crowding concerns.