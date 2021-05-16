'The Friends Experience' lets you book a night in Monica and Rachel's apartment

article

Could you be any more excited?

Two best friends will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend a night at Monica and Rachel's New York City apartment as part of The FRIENDS Experience in New York City.

Done in collaboration with Superfly X, Booking.com is honoring the legendary TV sitcom's 25th anniversary by allowing you to have "the ultimate sleepover" with your best friend and experience the set for yourself for one night in a private, 1-bedroom accommodation.

Guests will be treated to a custom tour of the set, along with dinner and drinks, a late-night game of Phoebe’s Cab Escape Room, a scavenger hunt, and will get to wake up to coffee and breakfast at Central Perk.

A private tour with a photographer will also allow guests to recreate famous scenes with everything from Chandler and Joe's recliners to Ross' infamous sofa and, of course, Monica and Rachel's iconic purple door.

The entire experience. which is running for a limited time, costs just $19.94 a night, in honor of the year the show premiered.

The FRIENDS Experience is located in Manhattan’s Gramercy neighborhood at 130 East 23rd Street at the corner of Lexington Avenue and is available year-round for tours, with a second location in Chicago.

HBO Max is set to air a Friends reunion on May 27, which will include the original cast and guests stars as part of an unscripted celebration of the show.

