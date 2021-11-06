The Empire State Building now has its own beer

article

New York State is getting a beer with an amazing skyline, and you'll have to have a "high view" of it to get it.

The Empire State now has a brew in panoramic view.

"View From the Top of the Empire State Building Hazy IPA" might be able to claim the domain of the beer you have to go the highest-up to access, as it will be available only from the landmark building's 86th floor.

The 86th floor is one of the building's two observation deck locations.

The concoction is a collaboration between Manhattan's Craft and Carry with Brooklyn's Five Boroughs Brewing and has the iconic coin-operated binoculars of the observation deck on the can.

You can get it Thursdays through Sundays, all of November.

